Logan's city attorney of 18 years retires, presented award for city service

After serving as Logan’s city attorney for nearly 18 years, Kymber Housley is stepping away from the position. The city’s current assistant attorney, Craig Carlston, will be stepping into his place.

Housley said he was extremely lucky to have worked and lived in Logan. As he approaches retirement, he reflected on all of the people who he has met through his job as city attorney.

"I have had a wonderfully fulfilling career," Housley said. "Now, I am looking forward to the next phase of life, while still maintaining the relationships I have made in and outside the city."

