'Bringing War Home' calls on public to share items brought back from war at roadshows

The Bringing War Home project is hosting two local roadshows this Saturday to collect records of objects and stories tied to the military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The project, based out of Utah State University, aims to create a digital archive of the “material culture” of war and invites the public to come by with any objects or stories — firsthand or not — related to the past century-plus of wars.

“Our goals are to create a space where the public can really build its own history,” project co-director Molly Cannon said. “And the content of that archive will come from the public.”

The archive will serve as a resource for anyone interested, be they researchers, teachers, family members or just those interested in learning about the history of war. The project’s site asks the public to help connect the community with that history “through sharing wartime objects and the personal stories that surround them.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.