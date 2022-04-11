Rain and potential snowfall to hit northern Utah Monday night

Beginning Monday afternoon, rain and potential snowfall will hit mountain areas of northern Utah according to a winter storm warning made by the National Weather Service.

Jill Margetts, a 2News meteorologist, says that Monday morning will be dry but rain is expected to begin in the afternoon and continue into the evening. That rain could potentially turn into snow thanks to a strong cold front that is expected to hit the state between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The rain and snow forecast is expected to continue into Tuesday morning. Southern Utah won’t be hit with rain and snow but residents in those areas can expect strong winds. These strong winds could potentially be problematic as there’s potential for downed trees and property damages through flying debris.

Margetts says that St. George won’t see much precipitation but Cedar City, Richfield, and Delta could potentially see 1 to 3 inches.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply due to the cold front and the colder conditions are expected to stick around throughout the rest of the week.