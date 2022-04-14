© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Indoor pickleball courts open for business in North Logan

By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published April 14, 2022
625762d6bf08e.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
People play pickleball at The Picklr, an indoor court facility, on Monday in Logan.

On Monday, hundreds of Cache Valley pickleball enthusiasts attended the grand opening of a new gym in North Logan dedicated to the tennis-esque game.

The latest location for The Picklr — located at 1650 N. Main Street in North Logan in the space formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond — is the second location for the Utah-based pickleball business.

Among the attendees on Monday, Traci Rainey of Logan said she started playing pickleball as she saw the game growing in popularity.

“I feel like it kind of became a trendy theme a couple years back,” Rainey said. “Courts started popping up, and I thought I’d give it a try.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News LoganSportsrecreation
