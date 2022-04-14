Indoor pickleball courts open for business in North Logan

On Monday, hundreds of Cache Valley pickleball enthusiasts attended the grand opening of a new gym in North Logan dedicated to the tennis-esque game.

The latest location for The Picklr — located at 1650 N. Main Street in North Logan in the space formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond — is the second location for the Utah-based pickleball business.

Among the attendees on Monday, Traci Rainey of Logan said she started playing pickleball as she saw the game growing in popularity.

“I feel like it kind of became a trendy theme a couple years back,” Rainey said. “Courts started popping up, and I thought I’d give it a try.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.