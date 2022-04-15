USU cracks down on ‘Orbeez’ TikTok challenge following incidents on campus

In a social media post made on Thursday, Utah State University announced it will be cracking down on people participating in the “Orbeez” TikTok challenge.

The post, created by the Utah State University Department of Public Safety, says that if anybody is caught participating in the challenge or if they shoot anyone with an Orbeez gun, then they will be arrested.

The decision to crack down on the Orbeez challenge came about following three separate incidents that took place on campus just in the month of April. During one of these incidents, three people were arrested on April 4 for participating in the challenge and were charged with misdemeanors. No other suspects were arrested for the other two incidents but all three incidents resulted in minor injuries.

Police are asking people to stop participating in the challenge and are warning that people could get seriously injured if these incidents keep occurring. Any victims of the Orbeez challenge are being asked to report injuries as soon as possible.