Harry Potter Make-A-Wish party hosted by Utah State University

6-year-old Bridger’s wish to meet his favorite YouTuber was granted during a Harry Potter themed party through a partnership between Make-A-Wish and Utah State University.

Diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, Bridger has been in a constant battle against the disease and watching YouTube videos with his siblings has been a nice break for him.

Attendees of the event were encouraged to dress up as Harry Potter characters and helped create a more magical experience for the boy. As part of his experience, Bridger traveled on a journey through Diagon Alley and attended a Sorting Hat ceremony where his wish to meet his favorite family YouTubers was formally granted by a Request Wizard.

As part of MAWU’s fourth annual Drive for Wishes campaign, the Harry Potter event was held and sponsored by Fox Pest Control, Little Caesars, Roolee, and Malouf. Community members are urged to participate in other Drive for Wishes activities and join MAWU in their goal towards granting the wishes of every eligible child in Utah.