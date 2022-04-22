Cache Valley mayors discuss joining contract with private waste company

Since Mayor Holly Daines told the Cache County Council in February that Logan will no longer be providing trash collection for the whole county in the coming years, the mayors of the other Cache Valley cities have been working to come up with a solution.

Daines said this week the decision was prompted by the county’s rapid growth. Referencing census data from the past 10 years, she said it’s no wonder that the city is struggling to keep up with these demands.

“It was becoming unmanageable for us without a significant investment in additional trucks and personnel,” she said.

She and other city officials sat down and ultimately decided they did not want to be a for-profit garbage collection entity.

