© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR during our spring membership drive! Didn’t get a chance to give? You can still help us reach our final goal when you GIVE NOW
Utah News

Woman charged for selling counterfeit negative COVID-19 tests at Salt Lake City airport

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 22, 2022 at 8:20 AM MDT
mika-baumeister-GqWsSCwz59A-unsplash.jpg
Mika Baumeister
/
Unsplash

A woman is facing charges after allegedly running a scheme that charged travelers hundreds of dollars in exchange for counterfeit negative COVID-19 tests.

28-year-old Linda Tufui Toli, a Salt Lake City resident, is currently facing one count of wire fraud for being involved in the alleged scheme that took place at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Toli reportedly intercepted calls from travelers who were scheduling COVID-19 tests from her previous employer, “XpresCheck,” only to cancel their appointments and falsely tell them that they only needed letters to travel to their destinations. XpresCheck has a location in the airport that provides people proof of a negative test needed to travel into places that have COVID-19 restrictions.

After diverting travelers away from XpresCheck, Toli would arrange a way for people to purchase counterfeit negative test results from her instead of obtaining legitimate tests from the business. Toli would request customers to pay for their tests by sending money to her personal Cash App or to her husband’s Venmo account, with each fake result costing anywhere between $200 and $250.

The amount of money that Toli made from her scheme has not been made available by officials.

Tags

Utah News Fraudulent ActivitySalt Lake City International AirportCOVID-19
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content