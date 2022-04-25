© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Former Utah Senator Orrin Hatch passes away at age 88

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published April 25, 2022 at 8:20 AM MDT
A photo of former U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch

Utah’s longest-serving U.S. Senator, Orrin Hatch, has passed away at the age of 88. He was surrounded by his family.

Hatch’s death was announced by the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. but there was no specific cause of death revealed.

Hatch was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended Brigham Young University. He moved back to Utah in 1969 after having attended law school at the University of Pittsburgh for seven years.

Orrin Hatch served as a senator from 1977 to 2019, Hatch’s 42-year-long tenure made him the longest-serving Republican senator in the history of the United States. Hatch had also served as president pro tempore of the Senate from 2015 until the time he retired.

Many political figures have shared their reactions towards the news of Hatch’s passing and reminisced fond memories of the former Senator. Those same political figures have shared their thoughts and prayers with Hatch’s family.

