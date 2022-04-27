Ogden City inviting public to submit new city flag designs

As Ogden looks to change its current city flag, officials have invited residents to submit new designs representing the history and culture of the community.

Ogden’s City Flag Design Committee recently started accepting submissions from the public for a new city flag marking July 15 as the deadline. When the winning design gets selected in the fall, the participant who created it will be rewarded with a prize of $1,000.

Ben Nadolski, a member of the Ogden City Council, says that officials are excited to see what the community comes up with for designs. Nadolski says that the new flag will be a symbol representing Ogden for years to come and that there’s a big significance behind this project.

Utah as a whole is also looking to change its state flag relatively soon, which might have sparked Ogden’s decision to do the same.