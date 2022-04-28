Utah Jazz assistant coach arrested for defrauding NBA benefit plan

Keyon Dooling, assistant coach for the Utah Jazz, was arrested on Wednesday and added to a criminal case where 18 former NBA players have been charged with illegally pocketing millions of dollars through defrauding the health and welfare benefit plan for the league.

In a statement released by the Jazz, it was made clear that the case concerning Dooling’s time with the National Basketball Players Association was prior to him joining their organization. The Jazz also said that Dooling had been placed on paid administrative leave but refrained from further comments due to the ongoing legal process.

Dooling was among three individuals who were added to an indictment on Wednesday with the other two people being a doctor and dentist. Officials have said that these individuals were medical providers who facilitated the scheme and that Dooling had recruited other co-conspirators to join in on it.

Dooling reportedly pocketed about $350,000 of plan proceeds illegally. All have been charged with health care fraud and wire conspiracy for a fraud that spanned from 2017 to 2020, according to authorities.