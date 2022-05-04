Pro-choice rally held outside of the Utah State Capitol

On Tuesday, pro-choice supporters rallied on the steps of the Utah State Capitol building protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In a draft opinion leaked to Politico, it suggests that the Supreme Court is aiming to overturn the case that legalized abortion throughout the nation. Chief Justice John Roberts had confirmed the validity of the draft on Tuesday, but made it clear that it doesn’t necessarily reflect the Court’s final decision.

In response to this news, hundreds of pro-choice supporters gathered to protest the Court’s supposed decision, many of them having their own experience with abortion. Organizers of the rally weren’t shocked to see how big of a turnout it had become despite announcing the rally a few hours prior.

Jessy Salas, a participant of the rally who had gotten pregnant at 13, talked openly about her abortion and wanted her story to get people to support reproductive rights. According to Salas, many anti-abortionists don’t understand the complexity of the issue.

Valentina De Fex, Staff Attorney for American Civil Liberties of Utah, says that eighty percent of Utahns don’t believe the state needs more restrictions on abortion. She and the ACLU want to remind everybody that safe abortions are still legal in Utah for now.