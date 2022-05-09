7,000 hygiene kits will be sent to Ukraine by Utah company

A Utah company is working together with organizations around the world to help those still suffering from the conflict in Ukraine.

As part of an annual day of service meant to give back to Utah communities, CEO of Lifetime Products Richard Hendrickson is aiming at helping Ukraine this time around.

This year, Hendrickson and his employees are making care kits. Hendrickson explained that the care kits will include hygiene kits inside them as well as other items such as socks, shirts, food, and a variety of other items that people might need.

Hendrickson and his employees have partnered with a non-profit organization that will be taking these kits directly into Ukraine. Michael Capponi, founder of The Global Empowerment Mission, says that the kits are already helping those who have stayed back in the country during the conflict.

Within 48 hours, about 7,000 hygiene kits were created by Lifetime Products Inc. Hendrickson also says that he’ll be donating money for the freight expense to send these kits overseas.