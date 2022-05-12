20-year-old hospitalized following downtown Salt Lake City shooting

Following a shooting that took place Wednesday in downtown Salt Lake City, a 20-year-old has been hospitalized from gunshot wounds.

An investigation was launched after dispatch first received calls regarding a shooting at about 4:35 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 20-year-old with a gunshot wound in their calf. The victim had a friend applying pressure to the wound up until that point.

The shooting victim was then sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Reportedly, a group of people had gotten into a brawl that resulted in shots being fired. Suspects who started the shootout fled immediately and officers were unsuccessful in tracking them down.

After additional officers were dispatched to the crime scene to collect evidence, the Salt Lake City police and its crime lab believe that the shootout wasn’t a random act of violence but was instead something gang-related. The Salt Lake City’s Gang Unit has launched an investigation regarding the incident.