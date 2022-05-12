Cache County Council allows conditional alcohol vending at fairgrounds

In a split vote on Tuesday evening, the Cache County Council approved an ordinance allowing alcohol to be served at certain events at the Cache County Fairgrounds.

According to Bart Esplin, the manager of the fairgrounds, there have been numerous requests for alcohol to be available at activities such as bike tours, fish and wildlife group gatherings and cultural events.

After receiving a request last year, a subcommittee was formed to approach the issue. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

