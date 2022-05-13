Run for the Paws: Charity 5K to support those going through ruff time

The Community Family Coalition is hosting a “Run for the Paws” charity 5K this Saturday morning at Willow Park.

The event will include breakfast served by the local chapter of the American Bikers Aiming Towards Education (ABATE) motorcycle group at 8 a.m. as well as a raffle. Funds raised will help connect service dogs with veterans and first responders.

The CFC, founded by Cache Coffee owner Jamie Buttars and Levi Larsen, will also use money raised to start a new program they are hoping to implement with local schools. Buttars explained it this way:

“The kids will go to the Humane Society with the trainers to find the dogs,” Buttars said. “And then there will be a group of kids to train these service dogs for vets and first responders, and that will help bring a connection to the veterans and the first responders with the kids, so it should help out a big group of people.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.