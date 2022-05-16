New bus featuring student art revealed at Mount Logan Middle School

On Thursday morning, sixth graders from Mount Logan Middle School looked with amazement at the brand-new Art in Transit bus displaying their artwork.

“That’s my mom!” Olivia Ortiz said to her group of friends, pointing to the side of the bus.

This year marks the 10th year Art in Transit has decorated the Cache Valley Transit District Buses with artwork made by students in the valley. Students worked within the project’s theme, “People Who Give Me Courage,” and many students chose to do portraits of women as the previous year’s theme was women’s suffrage.

Ortiz said she chose to paint her mother who has made a big difference in her life. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.