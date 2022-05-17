Orem hospital places flags to honor those impacted by COVID-19

As the United States surpassed 1 million deaths relating to COVID-19, a ceremony was held at the Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem to honor those impacted during the pandemic.

On Monday afternoon, flags covered a courtyard area of the hospital with many contributors attending the ceremony to support those who beat COVID-19 and to honor those who couldn’t.

Green flags represented survivors of the COVID-19 virus, white flags honored those who had died from the virus, and blue flags were placed by caregivers to those who helped during the pandemic.

Larry Barney was one of the people who attended the ceremony alongside his family. Barney had been placed in intensive care at the Timpanogos Regional Hospital for more than three months and was expected to have a low chance of survival. Barney miraculously fought against the virus and managed to survive, but he is still well on his way to a full recovery as he still requires oxygen support, physical therapy, and daily medications.

Barney, other survivors, and other attendees who were negatively impacted by the virus all showed their support at the flag ceremony, hoping that the worst of the pandemic was behind them.