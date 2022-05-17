Primary Children's Hospital turns 100 years old

The first Primary Children’s Hospital opened in 1922 in a converted house across from Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Dr. Angelo Giardino, Chief Medical Officer of Primary Children’s Hospital said the hospital has stayed true to the mission of its founders.

“And I think of the message that they wanted to send us 100 years ago, and it was that the children are first and always. …And that initial message that they sent has been manifest. Because Primary Children's Hospital and the University of Utah, we’re intertwined in our academic mission to make the health of children, our being, our purpose, our central focus,” Giardino said.

In the years since its beginnings, Primary Children’s Hospital has undergone many changes and improvements. Dustin Lipson, an administrator at the hospital, said providing the best care for children requires constant innovation.

“We are the only major Children's Hospital in 400,000 square miles, we must lead in every specialty and area. And thanks to the tireless work of so many, we continue to be recognized nationally as one of the best children's hospitals in the country,” Lipson said.

Katy Welkie is the CEO of Primary Children’s Hospital, and Vice President of Intermountain Children’s Health. Welkie said that while they are celebrating the hospital’s past and birthday, most importantly, they are looking to the future.

“Together we’ll continue to improve the lives and healthcare of children. … We will address emerging health needs and we will extend our excellence to the children who need us most,” Welkie said.

Governor Cox declared May 11, 2022 as the 100th anniversary of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.