Salt Lake City once again ranks among the best U.S. cities to live in

Salt Lake City has once again been ranked among the “Best Cities to Live in the U.S.”

For the second year in a row in the exact same spot, Salt Lake City was ranked No. 23 in a brand new 2022-23 U.S. News ranking regarding the best cities to live in across the country. The ranking in question analyzed 150 different cities across the country using data from different sources such as the FBI, U.S. Department of Labor, and the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 150 different cities were ranked depending on desirability, value, job markets, quality of life, and net migration. Ranking high in nearly all of those categories, Salt Lake City’s quality of life and job market were among the best across the entire country.

The ranking highlighted important things to do in Salt Lake City such as the Sundance Film Festival and its many museums and art venues.