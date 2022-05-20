Utah sees major spike in COVID-19, first since 2021

For the first time since 2021, there has been a new rise in COVID-19 case numbers and an increase in hospitalizations relating to the virus.

According to the Utah Department of Health, over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases have been reported over the last week. In addition, 118 people have been hospitalized and 18 of them have been admitted to intensive care units.

However, the 4,500 new cases doesn’t represent the number of actual cases as testing sites were closed earlier this year and people who assume they have COVID have been encouraged to stay home. According to the state’s weekly COVID-19 report, four more Utahns have lost their lives this last week.

Despite the recent spike in cases, this hasn’t been the most dramatic amount of case numbers that Utah has seen. Health officials and authorities are reminding residents to get up-to-date on vaccinations and booster shots for COVID-19.

The Utah Department of Health is also encouraging people to stay home if they are showing symptoms.