Gunman in custody after injuring one person at an SLC business

The suspect of a shooting in Salt Lake City is now in custody. Police say that the suspect turned himself in after fleeing from the scene of a dispute, allegedly injuring a person in the process.

Shots were fired a little after 8 p.m. on Monday evening during a business dispute between two male individuals. According to officials, the suspect and the victim know each other, being associated through a nearby business.

After firing several rounds in the air and at the ground, injuring the victim in the process, the suspect left the area and later turned himself in to the city police department. An investigation was launched for the incident.

The victim was shot in the leg with minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital according to Brent Weisberg with the Salt Lake Police Department. As of now, no information about the suspect or victim has been made available.