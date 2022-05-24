© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Moab student makes threatening social media posts towards school

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM MDT
62243564-fbfe-4f11-ae51-f6f9edca08aa-moabelem.jpg
KUTV
Helen M. Knight Elementary in Moab.

The Moab City Police Department says that threats against a Moab school were made by a student via social media over the weekend.

The student in question made threatening social media posts directed towards Helen M. Knight Elementary School on or shortly before Sunday, according to MCPD Chief Jared Garcia. In a post made on the Facebook page of the Moab City Police Department, there aren't any imminent threats or dangers to students or faculty.

School officials have worked with the department to investigate the threats made by the student to prevent any potential dangers before they occur. Garcia says that the MCPD are committed to ensuring the safety of the community and its schools.

