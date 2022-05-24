USU ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals; success reflects rise of sport in Cache Valley

Editor's Note: The following article is a community submission for the Herald Journal's weekly "Bright Side" page.

Spring is here, which means lots of sports are happening in the green spaces of parks and neighborhoods. If you have walked past Legacy Fields on USU campus, you have probably seen the USU men's ultimate Frisbee team practicing.

While the USU club team has been around for many years, they are making a name for themselves. The team qualified for Nationals for the first time ever in 2021. Earlier this month, they won the 2022 Northwest Regional Championship, going undefeated in Walla Walla, Washington, which qualified them for the 2022 National Tournament held in Milwaukee May 27-30. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.