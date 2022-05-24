© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

USU ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals; success reflects rise of sport in Cache Valley

Utah Public Radio | By Julie Osborn for The Herald Journal
Published May 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM MDT
628bb0381b6c6.jpg
Cullen Clark
/
Photo provided to The Herald Journal
No. 92 Kale Winterton makes a defensive play at the Big Sky Conference ultimate frisbee tournament.

Editor's Note: The following article is a community submission for the Herald Journal's weekly "Bright Side" page.

Spring is here, which means lots of sports are happening in the green spaces of parks and neighborhoods. If you have walked past Legacy Fields on USU campus, you have probably seen the USU men's ultimate Frisbee team practicing.

While the USU club team has been around for many years, they are making a name for themselves. The team qualified for Nationals for the first time ever in 2021. Earlier this month, they won the 2022 Northwest Regional Championship, going undefeated in Walla Walla, Washington, which qualified them for the 2022 National Tournament held in Milwaukee May 27-30. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News SportsUtah State University
Related Content