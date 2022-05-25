Walmart announces drone delivery for Salt Lake City

If you live in Salt Lake City, your packages might be delivered by a flying drone sooner than you think as Walmart will soon be offering a flying drone delivery service for the city.

On Tuesday, Walmart revealed that by the end of the year, Salt Lake City will be added to its 34-site DroneUp delivery network. This new delivery service will let Walmart ship out over 1 million packages in as little as two hours via a flying drone. After an order is placed, the package will be loaded into a drone and flown to the proper delivery location.

According to Walmart, if a product fits safely into the drone then it flies. Drone orders come with a delivery fee of $3.99 and cannot weigh more than 10 pounds.

Through this drone expansion, Walmart has the potential to deliver packages to 4 million homes across the United States including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia, Texas, and now Utah.