© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Walmart announces drone delivery for Salt Lake City

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM MDT
red drone flying in the sky.
Alessio Soggetti
/
Unsplash

If you live in Salt Lake City, your packages might be delivered by a flying drone sooner than you think as Walmart will soon be offering a flying drone delivery service for the city.

On Tuesday, Walmart revealed that by the end of the year, Salt Lake City will be added to its 34-site DroneUp delivery network. This new delivery service will let Walmart ship out over 1 million packages in as little as two hours via a flying drone. After an order is placed, the package will be loaded into a drone and flown to the proper delivery location.

According to Walmart, if a product fits safely into the drone then it flies. Drone orders come with a delivery fee of $3.99 and cannot weigh more than 10 pounds.

Through this drone expansion, Walmart has the potential to deliver packages to 4 million homes across the United States including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia, Texas, and now Utah.

Tags

Utah News DroneWalmartSalt Lake City
Jared Gereau
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content