Utah News

Utah lawmaker proposes a raise in minimum age for buying a gun following Texas shooting

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published May 26, 2022 at 8:40 AM MDT
Sen. Derek Kitchen is proposing a raise to minimum age for buying guns from 18 to 21.

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a Utah senator recently proposed raising the minimum age for purchasing a gun. He proposed that the age should be increased from 18 to 21, the legal age for consuming alcohol.

Sen. Derek Kitchen opened a bill file on Wednesday morning regarding this idea to raise the minimum age for purchasing a gun, saying that “if we don’t act now, this will happen again, and again.”

Kitchen believes that if people can’t consume alcohol until they’re 21, they shouldn’t be able to purchase a gun until they’re that age as well. Kitchen’s proposal will be considered during the upcoming Utah legislative session in January 2023.

Tags

Utah News legal rightsgun laws
Jared Gereau
