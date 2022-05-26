Utah lawmaker proposes a raise in minimum age for buying a gun following Texas shooting

Following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a Utah senator recently proposed raising the minimum age for purchasing a gun. He proposed that the age should be increased from 18 to 21, the legal age for consuming alcohol.

Sen. Derek Kitchen opened a bill file on Wednesday morning regarding this idea to raise the minimum age for purchasing a gun, saying that “if we don’t act now, this will happen again, and again.”

Kitchen believes that if people can’t consume alcohol until they’re 21, they shouldn’t be able to purchase a gun until they’re that age as well. Kitchen’s proposal will be considered during the upcoming Utah legislative session in January 2023.