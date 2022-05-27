Saving space: Cache residents polled on possible bond issue

Cache County residents are being surveyed on the subject of open space and whether they’d be willing to pay higher property taxes to preserve certain pieces of land from development.

The opinion poll is the product of weekly meetings by an informal group known as the Open Space Advocacy Committee with an eye toward crafting a bond-issue proposal potentially for the November election ballot.

Surveys are being sent to 1,000 randomly selected residents, and the committee wants to get the word out so those receiving texts and emails asking them to participate know the messages aren’t spam.

Former North Logan mayor and state legislator Jack Draxler co-chairs the committee with valley entrepreneur and business professor Eric Eliason. It has had participation from a wide variety of local residents, including farmers, developers, Realtors, attorneys and elected representatives. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

