© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Saving space: Cache residents polled on possible bond issue

Utah Public Radio | By Charles McCollum & The Herald Journal
Published May 27, 2022 at 6:20 AM MDT
628ec866cd581.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Vehicles enter Cache Valley on U.S. Highway 89/91 on Tuesday evening. The “gateway” to the valley from Sardine Canyon is being discussed as an area for open-space preservation.

Cache County residents are being surveyed on the subject of open space and whether they’d be willing to pay higher property taxes to preserve certain pieces of land from development.

The opinion poll is the product of weekly meetings by an informal group known as the Open Space Advocacy Committee with an eye toward crafting a bond-issue proposal potentially for the November election ballot.

Surveys are being sent to 1,000 randomly selected residents, and the committee wants to get the word out so those receiving texts and emails asking them to participate know the messages aren’t spam.

Former North Logan mayor and state legislator Jack Draxler co-chairs the committee with valley entrepreneur and business professor Eric Eliason. It has had participation from a wide variety of local residents, including farmers, developers, Realtors, attorneys and elected representatives. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags

Utah News Cache Valley
Related Content