Utah News

Dog-friendly park in jeopardy due to excessive waste

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published May 30, 2022 at 6:30 AM MDT
62916c940be58.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Jens Johansen Park may be closed to dogs because owners won’t clean up after their animals.

Jens Johansen Park in Logan is in jeopardy of losing its dog-friendly status due to dog owners failing to pick up after their pets.

Maintenance crews with Logan city’s Parks and Recreation Department have reported excessive amounts of dog waste being left on park grounds. According to Ed Stevens, the department’s executive director, neighbors surrounding the park have also been allowing their dogs to wander to the off-leash park.

“They’re using it as a dumping ground basically,” Stevens said. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

