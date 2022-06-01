Gov. Cox speaks with Senate President about gun and mental health legislation

When speaking to reporters after a Memorial Day ceremony, Gov. Spencer Cox says that he has been meeting with the President of the Senate to discuss methods on preventing mass killings in Utah.

Cox fears that it’s only a matter of time before Utah deals with a school shooting, but believes that the state has made a huge difference by putting measures in place to prevent them. One of these measures was the widespread implementation of the SafeUT app.

In response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde Texas where 21 individuals were killed, Cox has been speaking with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and other legislature members about issues relating to gun and mental health legislation.

Cox believes that issues stem not just from guns or mental health separately, but a mixture of both.

The Utah State Legislature has already passed bills expanding the rights of gun owners such as “constitutional carry” where gun owners can carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Lawmakers have also blocked cities and counties from imposing background checks at gun shows.