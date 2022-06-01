Veterans in the outfield: Locals donate to new veteran softball team

Cache Valley newcomer Michael Haley has organized a new, all-veteran softball team that will be playing in a Logan Parks and Recreation league. The team will play every Thursday night at Willow Park starting June 2 and ending Aug. 4.

Haley, a former Marine from Springfield, Tennessee, moved to Logan in November. He said playing in softball tournaments helped him with various aspects of his mental health and provides veterans the chance to integrate themselves back into society.

“The main goal behind the team is to not only help those veterans with PTSD and other mental issues … the other big goal that we have is to bring awareness to veteran mental health and veteran suicide,” Haley said. “A good buddy of mine always says, ‘Sometimes the best medicine for a veteran is to be around other veterans.’” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.