Cache Valley veterans visit Washington, D.C., on Utah Honor Flight

On May 31, a plane full of Utah veterans took off from the Salt Lake City International Airport bound for Washington, D.C., to spend two days visiting the very monuments and memorials built to honor their service.

Their trip was organized through Honor Flight Network, a national non-profit organization based out of Arlington, Virginia. According to the organization’s website, over 22,000 veterans are served in a given year.

“This trip is a once in a lifetime for our veterans,” said Stephanie Harmon, the director of Utah Honor Flight. “Most of them think they are forgotten and that their service is not appreciated. This program changes that for them.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.