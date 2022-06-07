World War II aircrafts fly to Cache Valley as part of multi-date tour

A pair of World War II warplanes were piloted into Logan-Cache Airport on Monday as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” and North American B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” will be available for ground tours in Logan through June 12. The traveling tour also offers flights in the warbirds.

According to a news release from the Airbase Arizona Commemorative Air Force — the nonprofit museum organization behind the tour — 12,000 B-17s were built for combat during World War II. “Sentimental Journey” is one of five planes still soaring today. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.