Utah sees new spike in COVID hospitalizations and deaths

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published June 10, 2022 at 8:49 AM MDT
fusion-medical-animation-rnr8D3FNUNY-unsplash.jpg
Fusion Medical Animation
/
Unsplash

As Utah hits another spike of COVID-19, deaths and hospitalizations relating to the virus are continuing to rise.

In a report made on Thursday, the Utah Department of Health reported 213 hospitalizations and 12 new deaths relating to COVID-19 just in the past week. The department also reported that there were 7,502 new COVID cases throughout the state within that same week.

With this recent spike, the new 7-day average for positive COVID tests has risen to 1,074 a day. Of those diagnosed, 173 people are currently hospitalized.

