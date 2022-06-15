Cache Valley local governments restrict water, look to educate residents on conservation during drought

Some Cache Valley municipalities are restricting water usage while others are focusing on educating residents about water conservation as drought conditions persist across Utah.

In North Logan city’s June newsletter, the city informed its residents of new water conservation measures. Landscape watering should be down by between 30-40%, according to the letter.

North Logan is requiring odd-numbered addresses to water on Mondays and Fridays while even addresses are permitted to water on Tuesdays and Saturdays. The protocols are similar to those made by the city in August 2021, asking residents to limit outdoor water usage to two days a week or less.

Smithfield is taking a different approach, focusing on educating its residents about voluntary drought mitigation options before rationing water. Smithfield City Manager Craig Giles said he can already see the information helping his community. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

