Utah News

UHSAA puts high school boys soccer on 3-year probation due to rising ejections

The Herald Journal | By Patrick Carr & The Standard-Examiner
Published June 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM MDT
A ref in a red shirt blows a whistle to get the attention of a soccer player.
Eli Lucero
/
Herald Journal
A soccer player gets issued a yellow card during a match in 2021.

High school boys soccer in Utah has been put on probation for the next three years, meaning teams will get fewer games per season and the sport will undergo a yearly evaluation.

The reason is due to a rising number of ejections in the sport that’s “in the realm of epic proportions in comparison to all the other sports combined,” according to a scathing letter sent to high schools by the Utah High School Activities Association that labeled ejections and sportsmanship issues as a statewide problem.

The letter, obtained by the Standard-Examiner, didn’t specify the amount of ejections in boys soccer this past school year; however, it offered a striking statistic about the ejections. Read the rest of the story at hjnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

