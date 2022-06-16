Nibley Children’s Theatre prepares for its 40th anniversary show ‘Sister Wishes’

“In the Hall of the Mountain King” and other folk classics can be heard from Anhder Park this week as hundreds of children prepare to take the stage in vibrant costumes for the Nibley Children’s Theatre’s 40th summer production.

The Nibley Children’s Theatre, Utah’s longest running city-sponsored children’s theatre, will be holding its summer play on Thursday and Friday evening. The production is the theatre’s 39th show after 2020’s play was turned into a collaborative story writing opportunity for the community while children stayed home and socially distanced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bonnie Schenk-Darrington, who has been involved with the children’s theatre on and off since its inaugural production in 1983, has watched the program grow from 25 students performing on grass to a group of more than 200 speaking their lines in an amphitheater. She has been the theatre’s grant writer since 2009. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

