A Cache Valley classic: Preston Valley and Beirdneau Peak

Green Canyon is one of Cache Valley’s most treasured and frequented outdoor recreation areas for a number of reasons: ease of access, beautiful mountain scenery, and one of the valley’s best mountain biking trails, just to name a few.

The canyon is also one of the primary gateways to the Mount Naomi Wilderness, one of two designated wilderness areas in Cache County.

Two Green Canyon trails provide access by foot or horseback into this protected wilderness area, and both are considered challenging hikes. The first is Preston Valley, located 1.8 miles up the canyon as measured from the National Forest boundary. The second, about two miles farther up where the road ends, follows Green Canyon all the way to where it tops out among some of the Bear River Range’s highest peaks. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

