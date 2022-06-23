Self reflection: Local author with unique name writes unique book for kids

Cameron Carl Crimefighter wasn’t born with a name that sounds straight from a comic book, but rather the Mendon-based children’s author had it legally changed after he was married. The same creative intuition has left him with a desire to use his recently published book titled “The Parting Mirror” to teach children how to meditate.

The unique last name is one symptom of Crimefighter’s self-diagnosed Peter Pan syndrome, a condition that Crimefighter said contributes to his literature and, more specifically, “The Parting Mirror.”

“We sat on it for a couple years,” Crimefighter said, discussing he and his wife’s decision to create a new, shared last name. “We couldn’t justify changing it to anything serious. I mean if you’re going to change your last name, it ought to be kind of ridiculous.” Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

