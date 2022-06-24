Five planets align for first time in nearly two decades

For the first time in nearly two decades, five planets will align to create a remarkable sky show for all of Utah.

According to astronomy magazine publisher Sky & Telescope, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align for the first time since December 2004, and viewers won’t even need a telescope to see the show.

The publisher says that the planets will be visible to the naked eye across the lower eastern sky throughout the month and you’ll be able to see them just before the sun rises. On June 24, Mercury will come into its own making for an amazing sight.

Be sure to keep an eye out for these five planets each morning, they’ll be visible for nearly an hour and won’t align again until 2040.