Great Salt lake drops to a new historic low

SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake has dropped to a new historic low, FOX 13 News has confirmed.

The imperiled lake has dropped to 4,190.1, below last year's record low of 4,190.2 feet.

The Great Salt Lake has already dropped 11 feet since it was first measured in the 1800s as a result of water diversion, drought and climate change. Its massive decline presents an ecological catastrophe for the state of Utah. The lake generates snowpack, acts as a refuge for millions of migratory birds and other wildlife, and creates billions in economic development through mineral extraction and recreation.

The exposed lakebed itself has toxins in it that can, over time, pose a public health hazard when dust storms carry it into populated areas.

Alarmed by the lake's decline, the Utah State Legislature this year passed a half-billion worth of water conservation measures. Funding will help to push agriculture producers to switch to more water-saving technologies for crops. More communities are moving toward secondary water metering, which can charge people based on how much outdoor watering they do. The state recently tapped the Audubon Society and the Nature Conservancy to oversee a $40 million trust with the goal of either leasing or purchasing water rights for the Great Salt Lake itself.

Because it presents such a crisis for the state, policymakers in Utah have taken the view that "all options are on the table." Those have included some far-fetched ideas like a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.

But state officials and environmentalists say the top thing everyone can do to help save the lake right now is conserve water.

This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake—and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.