Man suspected of lewdness on USU campus arrested after police say 131 pornographic images, loaded firearm found in backpack

A man suspected of lewdness and placing “pornographic” images on vehicles parked at Utah State University was arrested Sunday, according to authorities.

Anderson Bectemba Barnes, 44, was booked into the Cache County Jail on suspicion of third-degree possession of a firearm by a restricted person as well as misdemeanor counts of lewdness and distribution of an intimate image.

Court records indicate Barnes was ordered to be held without bail. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

USU police released a statement on June 29 asking the public for help in identifying a man who was suspected of attaching “pornographic material” to vehicles with tape and exposing himself on campus. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.