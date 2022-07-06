A slight majority of Americans disapprove of the overturning of Roe v. Wade

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center found that a majority of Americans disapprove of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling.

While disapproval is stronger among women, young people and Democrats, the survey also found that more than half of adults living in states (including Utah) where abortion will likely be banned disapprove of the decision.

Perspectives on abortion have not changed significantly since Roe v. Wade was overturned, with 84% of Democrats and 38% of Republicans saying abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

