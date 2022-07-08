© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

E-cars rise in popularity as Utah gas prices continue to increase

By Jared Gereau
Published July 8, 2022
With gas prices remaining at record highs throughout the state of Utah, hybrid and electric cars have been on a rise in popularity as they not only save money for drivers, but help improve air quality at the same time.

iSeeCars, an online automotive search engine, conducted a recent study where they analyzed over 16.3 million used car sales in order to figure out the most popular alternative-fuel vehicles across the country. Salt Lake City was one of the cities analyzed with the Tesla Model 3 being the top voted E-car for the city.

As of now, Salt Lake City has more than doubled it’s usage of alternative-fueled vehicles and as gas prices continue to soar, many drivers are looking for alternate ways to get around.

Jared Gereau
