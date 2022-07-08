E-cars rise in popularity as Utah gas prices continue to increase

With gas prices remaining at record highs throughout the state of Utah, hybrid and electric cars have been on a rise in popularity as they not only save money for drivers, but help improve air quality at the same time.

iSeeCars, an online automotive search engine, conducted a recent study where they analyzed over 16.3 million used car sales in order to figure out the most popular alternative-fuel vehicles across the country. Salt Lake City was one of the cities analyzed with the Tesla Model 3 being the top voted E-car for the city.

As of now, Salt Lake City has more than doubled it’s usage of alternative-fueled vehicles and as gas prices continue to soar, many drivers are looking for alternate ways to get around.