Crosswalk musical performed for Taylorsville drivers

Taking inspiration from Crosswalk Musical segments featured on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the Taylorsville Arts Council’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” cast put together their own crosswalk musical for Taylorsville drivers.

The crosswalk musical took place on Saturday morning at 1485 West 4800 South with the cast performing short renditions of songs used in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Whenever the traffic light went red, the show began for those passing through the area.

Police officers were on standby to preserve the safety of drivers as well as the cast members, who cleared out of the street right before the lights turned green.

According to Taylorsville Arts Council Vice Chair Susan Holman, they had done something similar three years ago for Mama Mia, with the performance turning out to be a success. This time however, the cast and crew were excited to perform the production of “Joseph” following delays and disruptions brought about by COVID-19.

The show will run July 11 to July 16 at the Mid-Valley Performing Arts Center.