A man tied to two crimes says a higher power told him to 'purge' the city

A Utah man allegedly tied to a murder in Spanish Fork last week was arrested for an attempted murder that happened on Saturday.

Witnesses say 28-year-old Christian Francis Taele (Tale) approached the victim, unprovoked, and started to beat and strangle him with gym equipment before taking him behind a dumpster.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition with no brain activity.

Taele told police that he was “directed by a higher power to ‘purge’ the city.”