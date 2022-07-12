© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

A man tied to two crimes says a higher power told him to 'purge' the city

Utah Public Radio | By Katherine Flores
Published July 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM MDT
A press release about the attempted homicide on July 11th.
Will Farr
/
Ogden Police UT on Facebook
A person getting arrested

A Utah man allegedly tied to a murder in Spanish Fork last week was arrested for an attempted murder that happened on Saturday.

Witnesses say 28-year-old Christian Francis Taele (Tale) approached the victim, unprovoked, and started to beat and strangle him with gym equipment before taking him behind a dumpster.

The victim is in the hospital in critical condition with no brain activity.

Taele told police that he was “directed by a higher power to ‘purge’ the city.”

Tags

Utah News Crime
Katherine Flores
See stories by Katherine Flores
Related Content