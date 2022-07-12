Utah ranks sixth highest across the nation for wellness according to study

According to a study released by lifeextension.com, Utah has been ranked as the sixth-best state for wellness.

The study looked at three different categories that combined groups of data regarding different forms of wellness.

The three categories focused on CDC surveys on both physical and mental health, the percentage of land mass that is taken up by national parks, and google searches within the state about topics such as “mindfulness” and “supplements.”

According to the site, the national parks category was a stand-in for a broader idea focusing on an access to nature and while Utah did poorly in that category, it still managed to beat out the large majority of the country when it came to overall wellness.