Once Upon a Library: Librarians, volunteers help keep Preston and Franklin kids engaged over summer

Librarians, teachers, parents and volunteers on the Idaho side of Cache Valley do a lot to keep children’s reading skills up over the summer.

Teresa Rasmussen, assistant director of the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston, takes several approaches to fill the need.

“It’s multiple programs. Not just one,” she said. “To be able to provide the reading programs for the children and parents each year makes my heart happy.”

The Larsen-Sant Library has different outreach projects. Kids were able to get a free book with free school lunches at the high school earlier this summer, resulting in around 250 books handed out each week of the program. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

