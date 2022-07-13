© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Once Upon a Library: Librarians, volunteers help keep Preston and Franklin kids engaged over summer

Utah Public Radio | By Thaya Gilmore for The Herald Journal
Published July 13, 2022 at 6:36 AM MDT
62cc59a8e3177.image.jpg
The Herald Journal
A Larsen-Sant Library volunteer reads to children at the Benson Park in Preston.

Librarians, teachers, parents and volunteers on the Idaho side of Cache Valley do a lot to keep children’s reading skills up over the summer.

Teresa Rasmussen, assistant director of the Larsen-Sant Library in Preston, takes several approaches to fill the need.

“It’s multiple programs. Not just one,” she said. “To be able to provide the reading programs for the children and parents each year makes my heart happy.”

The Larsen-Sant Library has different outreach projects. Kids were able to get a free book with free school lunches at the high school earlier this summer, resulting in around 250 books handed out each week of the program. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

