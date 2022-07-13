SLC District superintendent Timothy Gadson III placed on administrative leave

Timothy Gadson III has been the Salt Lake City School District’s superintendent for just over a year, but now he’s been placed on paid administrative leave.

A spokesperson for the district hasn’t released any information detailing Gadson’s administrative leave but several sources have confirmed that the SLC School District has asked for Gadson’s resignation.

Gadson was appointed to the superintendent position in February 2021, later spending his first day on the job on July 1. He previously served as the associate superintendent of high schools in Anoka, Minnesota. During his time as superintendent, Gadson has been the subject of multiple complaints ranging from favoritism all the way to inappropriate workplace behavior.

The school district has refused to publicly release any copies of complaints made against Gadson and is also unwilling to release the results of a $60,000 investigation launched against him.

The district claims that no disciplinary action was taken but sources say that Gadson had been given verbal warnings for his behavior.