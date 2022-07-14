Park City named one of the “World’s Greatest Places” by TIME Magazine

Utah’s very own Park City has been named one of the “World’s Greatest Places” in a recent edition of TIME Magazine.

Labeled as a “year-round playground” for its amazing skiing location and Sundance Film Festival, Park City was one of five U.S. cities to make TIME’s “World’s Greatest Places” list. Miami, Detroit, Portland, and San Francisco were also included in the ranking.

The magazine wrote that Park City isn’t just about its upscale accommodations and new restaurants, but it entices visitors during all seasons of the year. Through its beloved winter escape and its variety of summer activities including hiking, fly-fishing, and mountain biking opportunities, Park City has something to offer all year long.

TIME Magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places” list was put together through nominations from the magazine’s correspondents and contributors.