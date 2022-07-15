Smithfield calls for locals to submit logo designs

Smithfield is searching for its next logo.

The city posted on Facebook in late June, opening a contest for residents to draft up a new design that will be easier to read and embroider on clothing.

“We are looking for a new logo that is more updated, simpler and cleaner,” Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “The old logo is hard for reproduction by embroiderers to put on city clothing. It’s a nice logo, but too busy and hard to read from any distance.”

The city’s post asked residents who are entering the design contest to include Smithfield’s founding date in 1859 and possibly the city’s motto of “Utah’s Health City.” The call encourages any color scheme and the incorporation of the city’s local trees and landmarks as well as the nearby Flat Top mountains. Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.